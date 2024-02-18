Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,446 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.