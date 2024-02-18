Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 185 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

EXR stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

