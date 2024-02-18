Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 457 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seagen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.60 and its 200 day moving average is $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

