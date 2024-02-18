Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 485 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MetLife were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

