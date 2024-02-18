Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 74 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nucor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

NUE stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.