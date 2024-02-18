Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

