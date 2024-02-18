Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dover were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 128.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $161.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

