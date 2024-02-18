Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PPL were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.