Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $257,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

ANET opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.49. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

