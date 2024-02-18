Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Workday were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,558.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $302.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $308.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.29.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

