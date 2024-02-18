Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $368,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 839,883 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 192,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.5 %

DOCU stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 200.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

Free Report

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

