Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

