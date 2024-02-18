Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

