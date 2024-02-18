Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $430,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 133,273 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $150.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

