Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $442,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 187.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in GitLab were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 72.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 654.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 104.1% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

