Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $77,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 216,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,068,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120,917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,407,000. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 518,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

