Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $82,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,576,000 after purchasing an additional 422,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $27.74 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

