Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $77.10.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,897 shares of company stock worth $6,717,081. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.