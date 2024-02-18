Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $189,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $160.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

