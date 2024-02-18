Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $71,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

