Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

