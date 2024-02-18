Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Welltower were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

