Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

