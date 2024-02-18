Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 333 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IFRA opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.