Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 670 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

