Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 548.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,441. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

