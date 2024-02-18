Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

O opened at $52.33 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

