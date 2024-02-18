Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $219.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

