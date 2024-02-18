Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,169 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Allstate were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Allstate by 19.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 342,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $130.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

