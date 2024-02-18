Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 16,778 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

