Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,736 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boeing were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $203.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

