Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 554 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $150.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.