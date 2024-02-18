Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,579 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,600,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.