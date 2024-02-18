Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,352 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

