Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,827 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

