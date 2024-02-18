Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 848 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $160.41 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

