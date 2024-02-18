Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,581 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,531,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 577,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 77,362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 56,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

