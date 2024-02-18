Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

