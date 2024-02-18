Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,598.43 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,364.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,102.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

