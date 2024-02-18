Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barclays Stock Up 1.4 %

BCS stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 7.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Barclays by 8.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.