Barrington Research Weighs in on 2U, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for 2U in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the software maker will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2U’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for 2U’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

2U Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.99. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.