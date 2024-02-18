Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.24. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 387,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 66.7% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

