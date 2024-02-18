Benchmark Increases Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $187.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $168.95 on Friday. Nova has a 1 year low of $86.82 and a 1 year high of $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nova by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

