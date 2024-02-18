Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Berry Trading Up 0.1 %

BRY opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. Berry has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

