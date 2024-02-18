Beyond (BYON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Beyond to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $25.89 on Friday. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

