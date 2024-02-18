Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $420.00 at UBS Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Shares of BIO opened at $340.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

