Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $328.73, but opened at $350.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $353.18, with a volume of 85,007 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

