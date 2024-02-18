Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $20.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14. Biogen has a 12 month low of $217.53 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

