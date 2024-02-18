Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.80 and a 200-day moving average of $251.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

