BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

BNTX stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $141.93.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

